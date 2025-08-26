Chenab River Swells Amid Heavy Rains in Jammu & Kashmir
Heavy rains have caused the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir to rise significantly, endangering infrastructure and lives. Authorities report the river is nearing critical levels, with several structures damaged and lives lost. Transportation routes are disrupted, and areas near the river are being evacuated for safety.
- Country:
- India
The Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir has surged to dangerous levels following days of relentless rainfall, reaching a height of 899.3 meters. Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh confirmed that the severe weather, including cloud bursts, has led to the washing away of National Highway 244.
Tragically, three individuals have lost their lives due to the adverse weather conditions. In addition, the destruction includes 15 damaged residential homes, a cow shed, a private health centre, and three footbridges, according to Singh. Singh warned that with the river nearing its highest flood level (HFL) of 900 meters, authorities have constrained public access to areas near the waterway to prevent further casualties.
Efforts to relocate residents to safer regions are underway, while road travel in affected zones remains precarious. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reported a separate incident in Ladakh where two people narrowly escaped after their vehicle veered into a river near Drass. Rijiju's convoy coincidentally was close by, ensuring their swift rescue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
