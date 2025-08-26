Left Menu

Standard Chartered Unveils Largest Branch in East India

Standard Chartered announces the launch of its largest branch in East India, located in Kolkata. The new branch blends history with modernity and aims to serve the financial needs of clients in the Affluent, Global Indian, and SME segments. It reaffirms the bank's long-standing commitment to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Standard Chartered has unveiled its largest branch in East India, located in Kolkata's Little Russel Street, marking a significant milestone in its 165-year association with the region.

The relocation from the former NS Road branch integrates historical charm with cutting-edge infrastructure and aims to deepen client relationships across multiple generations.

The branch includes an Affluent Banking Centre, designed to meet clients' financial needs using the bank's global network, advanced technology, and strategic wealth management, further cementing Standard Chartered's commitment to India's East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

