Cyberattack Cripples France's Postal and Banking Services Amid Holiday Rush

A suspected cyberattack targeted France's national postal service and its banking arm, incapacitating online services and delaying package deliveries at the peak of the holiday season. The distributed denial-of-service incident did not compromise customer data but forced banking operations to shift from apps to text messages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In an unfortunate incident during the bustling Christmas season, France's national postal service and its banking branch were hit by a suspected cyberattack on Monday. The attack disrupted package deliveries and online banking, leaving customers frustrated.

The operation, identified as a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, rendered La Poste's online services inaccessible. However, the postal institution assured that customer data remained secure even as package and mail deliveries were affected. Patrons at a Paris post office, adorned with holiday decorations, were turned away while trying to send or receive their Christmas gifts.

La Banque Postale's customers faced challenges, as they couldn't use the app for approving payments or conducting other banking services. To mitigate these issues, the bank swiftly redirected transaction approvals to text message services, ensuring customers could continue their banking activities. "Our teams are mobilised to resolve the situation quickly," the bank stated on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

