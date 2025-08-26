Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh to Embrace Clean Energy with New City Gas Distribution Network

Arunachal Pradesh will establish a city gas distribution network through a partnership between BPCL and OIL. The project involves setting up CNG stations and supplying PNG to various sectors. This initiative supports India's gas-based economy vision and aims at sustainable growth in the region.

  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) are joining forces to launch a city gas distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh. The agreement for this joint venture was signed at BPCL's corporate office in Mumbai.

This project will establish Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households, commercial entities, and industries throughout the state. It aims to improve clean energy access and foster socio-economic development in alignment with the government's vision for a gas-based economy.

BPCL's CMD Sanjay Khanna expressed commitment to expanding clean energy in India, focusing on the North-East. OIL's CMD Ranjit Rath emphasized the partnership's role in realizing a reliable energy strategy for the region, building on existing hydrocarbon infrastructure such as the Kumchai-Kusijan gas pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

