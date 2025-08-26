Left Menu

Protesters disrupt Syeda Hameed's Delhi event over 'Bangladeshis can stay in India' remark

The protesters, carrying placards, entered the venue of the event, chanting slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki jai', 'Vande Mataram, 'Jai Sri Ram', 'Bangladeshion ko bahar nikalo' and so on, forcing a brief commotion.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:26 IST
Protesters disrupt Syeda Hameed's Delhi event over 'Bangladeshis can stay in India' remark
Protesters disrupt Syeda Hameed's Delhi event over her remark. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of people, including members of the Hindu Sena, disrupted an event in Delhi attended by former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed, protesting against her reported remark that "Bangladeshis can stay in India." The protesters, carrying placards, entered the venue of the event, chanting slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki jai', 'Vande Mataram, 'Jai Sri Ram', 'Bangladeshion ko bahar nikalo' and so on, forcing a brief commotion.

Reacting to the disruption, Hameed said, "A crowd had entered here...I was a small kid at the time of the partition, but the intensity of that crowd (that entered the venue)....Constitution Club is such a dignified surrounding, and a crowd suddenly burst in. The flashback of what my parents and all experienced in Panipat when the crowd came at the time of partition. I fear if this would spread out to the whole of India. That is something which we have to be very conscious of..." Her remarks that went viral on social media on Sunday have drawn sharp criticism. In the viral video, Hameed is heard saying, "What is wrong in being Bangladeshi? Bangladeshis are humans too, and the world is so big; they can live here (in India). They are not depriving anyone of their rights. Saying that they are depriving someone of their rights is troublesome, extremely mischievous and detrimental to humanity."

When asked at the event about her recent comments, Hameed declined to elaborate. The remark has sparked controversy and triggered protests at her public appearance in the capital.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sharply criticised Syeda Hameed over her remarks suggesting that Bangladeshis can live in India. Condemning her remarks, the Union Minister accused her of misleading people in the "name of humanity" and suggested she should not support illegal migrants. Syeda Hameed was a member of the Planning Commission of India during the UPA government.

In a social media post on X, Rijiju shared her video and captioned, "Misleading in the name of humanity. It's about our land and identity. Why the minority Buddhists, Christians, Hindus & Sikhs in Bangladesh and Pakistan are persecuted & tortured? Sayeda Hameed may be closest to Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi, but shouldn't support illegal migrants." Apart from this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hit out at former Syeda Hameed over her remarks, accusing her of legitimising illegal infiltrators in the state.

The Chief Minister asserted that Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam, and said those sympathising with them may accommodate them in their own backyards. In a post on X, Sarma wrote, "People like Syeda Hameed, a close confidant of the Gandhi family, legitimise illegal infiltrators, as they seek to realise Jinnah's dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan. Today, Assamese identity is on the brink of extinction because of the tacit support of people like her. But we are the sons and daughters of Lachit Barphukan, WE WILL FIGHT till the last drop of our blood to save our State and our identity."

"Let me make it very clear, Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam, it is not their land. Anyone sympathising with them may accommodate them in their own backyards. Assam is not up for grabs by illegal infiltrators, NOT NOW, NOT EVER," he further wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Questions asked of Negi to be deemed replied as written answers: Himachal Speaker rules

Questions asked of Negi to be deemed replied as written answers: Himachal Sp...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Chile in final phase of negotiations to reach trade deal with US, Chilean official says

UPDATE 1-Chile in final phase of negotiations to reach trade deal with US, C...

 Global
3
Key bridge inaugurated in Sikkim's Mangan

Key bridge inaugurated in Sikkim's Mangan

 India
4
Israel's military says its strike on Gaza Hospital was aimed at what it claimed was a Hamas surveillance camera, reports AP.

Israel's military says its strike on Gaza Hospital was aimed at what it clai...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025