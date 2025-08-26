Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh relief package for disaster-hit families in Pauri

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced a relief package for disaster-affected people in Pauri district. As part of the package, Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased and to those whose houses have been completely damaged due to the recent disaster.

The chief minister said that, in addition to the amount sanctioned under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms, the remaining financial assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund. He directed the administration to take immediate action and ensure financial aid reaches the affected people without delay.

Dhami held a review meeting of the Disaster Management Department and said that the government would extend all possible support to the disaster-hit families.

On August 6, heavy rainfall and landslides in Saanji and Raidul villages of Pauri district caused extensive damage to residential buildings and agricultural land. Several affected families were shifted to safer locations where the administration arranged for their accommodation, food, and other basic needs.

''The state government stands firmly with the disaster-affected people. Be it Dharali, Tharali, Syanachatti or Pauri, relief and rescue operations were conducted on a war footing,'' Dhami said.

He also praised the district magistrates of Uttarkashi, Pauri, and Chamoli for their prompt response during the disaster and assured that the best possible rehabilitation measures would be taken.

''Not only the state government but also the central government is standing firmly with the disaster-affected people,'' Dhami added.

