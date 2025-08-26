Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh relief package for disaster-hit families in Pauri

He directed the administration to take immediate action and ensure financial aid reaches the affected people without delay.Dhami held a review meeting of the Disaster Management Department and said that the government would extend all possible support to the disaster-hit families.On August 6, heavy rainfall and landslides in Saanji and Raidul villages of Pauri district caused extensive damage to residential buildings and agricultural land.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-08-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 21:41 IST
Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh relief package for disaster-hit families in Pauri
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced a relief package for disaster-affected people in Pauri district. As part of the package, Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased and to those whose houses have been completely damaged due to the recent disaster.

The chief minister said that, in addition to the amount sanctioned under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms, the remaining financial assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund. He directed the administration to take immediate action and ensure financial aid reaches the affected people without delay.

Dhami held a review meeting of the Disaster Management Department and said that the government would extend all possible support to the disaster-hit families.

On August 6, heavy rainfall and landslides in Saanji and Raidul villages of Pauri district caused extensive damage to residential buildings and agricultural land. Several affected families were shifted to safer locations where the administration arranged for their accommodation, food, and other basic needs.

''The state government stands firmly with the disaster-affected people. Be it Dharali, Tharali, Syanachatti or Pauri, relief and rescue operations were conducted on a war footing,'' Dhami said.

He also praised the district magistrates of Uttarkashi, Pauri, and Chamoli for their prompt response during the disaster and assured that the best possible rehabilitation measures would be taken.

''Not only the state government but also the central government is standing firmly with the disaster-affected people,'' Dhami added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

 India
2
Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

 India
3
Canada's Critical Minerals Collaboration

Canada's Critical Minerals Collaboration

 Global
4
Revanth Reddy's Leadership Shines: A New Era for Congress in Telangana

Revanth Reddy's Leadership Shines: A New Era for Congress in Telangana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025