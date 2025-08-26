Left Menu

Heavy rains in Jammu, restrictions imposed on movement of people during night hours

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 21:57 IST
Visuals from Gadigarh area of Jammu shows Indian Army is continuously rescuing people stranded on boats. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Authorities in Jammu imposed restrictions on the movement of people during night hours as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident amid heavy rainfall, an official order said on Tuesday. District Magistrate, Jammu, Rakesh Minhas issued the order under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

''In view of the incessant rains, weather alerts and prevailing circumstances, it has become necessary to restrict movement during the night hours to prevent any untoward incidents,'' Minhas said.

He ordered restriction on night movement by any individual from 8 pm on Tuesday to 8 am of Wednesday without any valid reasons or prior permission from the competent authority, except those involved with the essential services.

