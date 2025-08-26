Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara appoints industry veteran Teymur Abasguliyev as new CEO

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara appoints industry veteran Teymur Abasguliyev as new CEO

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy has appointed industry veteran Teymur Abasguliyev as its chief executive officer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, amid mounting operational headwinds.

Abasguliyev, who was previously chief financial officer at Azerbaijan's state oil firm SOCAR, will take charge in September, the company said. Last month, Reuters reported that Nayara's former CEO, Alessandro des Dorides, resigned in July after the European Union blacklisted the refiner in its latest sanctions package against Russia.

The company, which controls about 8% of India's 5.2-million-barrel-per-day refining capacity, has been struggling to transport fuel since being placed under EU sanctions, prompting shippers to back out and forcing the refiner to cut its crude runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

 India
2
Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

 India
3
Canada's Critical Minerals Collaboration

Canada's Critical Minerals Collaboration

 Global
4
Revanth Reddy's Leadership Shines: A New Era for Congress in Telangana

Revanth Reddy's Leadership Shines: A New Era for Congress in Telangana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025