Madhya Pradesh Accelerates Metro Expansion and Green Initiatives

The Madhya Pradesh government approves consultancy fees for expanding the Indore Metro to Ujjain and Pithampur. Plans include renewable energy projects for water supply schemes and the creation of new legal posts. A significant public transport and infrastructure upgrade is underway, aiming to enhance connectivity and sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:09 IST
MP Cabinet Meeting chaired by CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has embarked on an ambitious expansion of its metro network, with plans to extend the Indore Metro project to Ujjain and Pithampur. This strategic initiative received the green light on Tuesday when the state cabinet approved consultancy fees for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Ujjain-Indore-Pithampur Metro Rail Project. Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the cabinet meeting decided to engage Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited for consultancy work at a rate of Rs 9 lakh per km, plus taxes.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya revealed that the extension would be rolled out in phases, initially connecting the renowned Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to Luv Kush Square in Indore, and later reaching Pithampur. While the metro services are anticipated to commence in four to five years from Pithampur to Ujjain through Indore, full completion may stretch over two decades. Concurrently, metro surveys continue to evaluate further expansion potential, involving possible routes to Dewas and Dhar.

In tandem with transportation advancements, the government also sanctioned the creation of 610 new posts for the Directorate of Prosecution as part of various infrastructural enhancements. This move seeks to bolster the criminal justice system under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Additionally, a focus on renewable energy sees the initiation of a 100 MW solar and 60 MW wind power project aimed at reducing costs associated with the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam's group rural drinking water supply schemes. These projects underscore the state's commitment to sustainable development and improved public utility services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

