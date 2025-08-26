Jammu and Kashmir Deluge: Trains Halted, Tourists Stranded Amid Torrential Rains

Torrential rains and landslides have wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving numerous tourists stranded and resulting in the cancellation of 18 train services, officials reported on Tuesday. Train operations were disrupted on the down line between Pathankot Cantt and Kandrori, due to soil erosion and flash floods affecting the Chakki River. Movement was also halted between Jammu Tawi and Katra, as well as Jammu Tawi and Bari Brahman, with four trains being short-terminated and short-originated.

Concerns over the travel disruptions have grown among passengers at Jammu Tawi railway station. One passenger shared their disappointment, stating, 'We were headed for darshan, but returning has become impossible with the train cancellations due to heavy rain. Roads and highways are shut... To prevent loss of life, safety measures have necessitated the cancellation of all trains.' Another passenger described the severity of the conditions, noting, 'The Himkoti route is completely blocked, and landslides are rampant... With all train services cancelled, we need alternative plans to return. The heavy rains have trapped us here.'

The ongoing inclement weather has raised uncertainty among travelers, as a third passenger commented, 'Nothing is confirmed yet... The trains will resume once water levels recede. The heavy rains have also washed away bridges in Jammu.' Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a fresh advisory, forecasting intense to extremely heavy rainfall in certain areas of the Jammu division and moderate to heavy rain in southern Kashmir.

The advisory highlighted the potential for 'intense/heavy to very heavy rain/thunder in scattered areas,' along with risks of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, urging residents to avoid water bodies and low-lying regions. Five fatalities and 10 injuries occurred due to a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine's Katra region, authorities confirmed.

Rescue operations swiftly unfolded as teams arrived at the site, transporting the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Katra. Katra's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Piyush Dhotra stated, 'Five bodies have been retrieved, and 10 to 11 individuals were reportedly injured.' The landslide near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at the Adhkwari cave temple on the Vaishno Devi route also entrapped several individuals.

Additionally, a bridge over the Sahar Khad river near the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in the Kathua district experienced damage from river swelling due to unceasing rainfall, causing traffic disruptions on this key route, with local administration on high alert. The Jammu region's intense monsoon activity has led to swollen rivers, landslides, and significant disruptions in both low-lying and hilly terrain.

Last week, on August 17, a cloudburst in Kathua district resulted in seven fatalities and 11 injuries, adding to the region's ongoing weather-related challenges. (ANI)

