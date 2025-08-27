U.S. Greenlights $1.85 Billion F-35 Support for Poland
The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of sustainment and logistics support for F-35 jets to Poland. The estimated cost is $1.85 billion and General Electric Aerospace will be the principal contractor. This marks a significant expansion in defense cooperation between the U.S. and Poland.
The United States State Department has given the green light for a substantial deal involving the sale of sustainment and logistics support for Poland's fleet of F-35 fighter jets. The deal, valued at approximately $1.85 billion, underscores the growing defense collaboration between the two nations.
According to a statement from the Pentagon, General Electric Aerospace has been named as the principal contractor responsible for executing this high-stakes agreement. The sale includes essential logistics and program support that are crucial for maintaining the operational readiness of Poland's military forces.
This move is seen as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the defense ties and strategic partnership between the United States and Poland, aligning with NATO's objectives in the region.
- READ MORE ON:
- F-35
- jets
- Poland
- sale
- State Department
- General Electric
- Aerospace
- Pentagon
- logistics
- defense