U.S. Greenlights $1.85 Billion F-35 Support for Poland

The United States State Department has given the green light for a substantial deal involving the sale of sustainment and logistics support for Poland's fleet of F-35 fighter jets. The deal, valued at approximately $1.85 billion, underscores the growing defense collaboration between the two nations.

According to a statement from the Pentagon, General Electric Aerospace has been named as the principal contractor responsible for executing this high-stakes agreement. The sale includes essential logistics and program support that are crucial for maintaining the operational readiness of Poland's military forces.

This move is seen as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the defense ties and strategic partnership between the United States and Poland, aligning with NATO's objectives in the region.