Left Menu

U.S. Greenlights $1.85 Billion F-35 Support for Poland

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of sustainment and logistics support for F-35 jets to Poland. The estimated cost is $1.85 billion and General Electric Aerospace will be the principal contractor. This marks a significant expansion in defense cooperation between the U.S. and Poland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:46 IST
U.S. Greenlights $1.85 Billion F-35 Support for Poland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States State Department has given the green light for a substantial deal involving the sale of sustainment and logistics support for Poland's fleet of F-35 fighter jets. The deal, valued at approximately $1.85 billion, underscores the growing defense collaboration between the two nations.

According to a statement from the Pentagon, General Electric Aerospace has been named as the principal contractor responsible for executing this high-stakes agreement. The sale includes essential logistics and program support that are crucial for maintaining the operational readiness of Poland's military forces.

This move is seen as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the defense ties and strategic partnership between the United States and Poland, aligning with NATO's objectives in the region.

TRENDING

1
Security Tightened Around Bolsonaro's House

Security Tightened Around Bolsonaro's House

 Brazil
2
Global Health Headlines: Breakthroughs and Battles

Global Health Headlines: Breakthroughs and Battles

 Global
3
SpaceX Launch Delayed: Starship's New Attempt on Hold

SpaceX Launch Delayed: Starship's New Attempt on Hold

 Global
4
Haboobs: The Dust Storms Terrifying the Southwest

Haboobs: The Dust Storms Terrifying the Southwest

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025