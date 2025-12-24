ISRO's Successful Launch Strengthens India's Global Aerospace Role
ISRO successfully launched a 6000 kg US communication satellite using its LVM3-M6 rocket, marking a significant achievement for India in the global aerospace sector. Prime Minister Modi lauded the mission, highlighting its impact on India's position in the global commercial launch market.
In a landmark achievement for India's space program, ISRO's LVM3-M6 rocket successfully launched a 6000 kg US communication satellite into orbit. The launch was hailed as a major success by ISRO's chief and dubbed a festive gift for the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation, emphasising that this mission reaffirms India's growing clout in the global commercial aerospace sector. The mission is seen as laying a robust groundwork for future space endeavors, including Gaganyaan.
ISRO's successful launch places India on a solid footing within the commercial space launch market, fortifying the nation's credentials as a key player in international aerospace initiatives.
