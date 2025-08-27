Diplomacy or Deception? E3's Nuclear Talks with Iran Hang in Balance

France, Britain, and Germany, collectively known as the E3, engaged in crucial talks with Iran on Tuesday, hoping to steer diplomatic efforts concerning Tehran's nuclear program before losing the ability to reinstate United Nations sanctions. The trio is prepared to activate a 'snapback' of sanctions if Iran is found breaching a 2015 nuclear accord with global powers aimed at halting its nuclear weapon development. However, they've offered Iran a temporary reprieve if it resumes U.N. inspections, accounting for its enriched uranium stocks, and commences dialogue with the United States.

For these efforts to succeed, the U.N. Security Council must extend the 2015 resolution enshrining the nuclear deal, set to expire on October 18. Concerns loom as Germany, France, and Britain risk losing leverage for sanctions enforcement if the resolution lapses. Tehran has threatened severe retaliation should sanctions be reimposed. China and Russia, also involved in the nuclear agreement, surprisingly circulated a draft resolution to prolong the deal until 2026, raising further diplomatic dimensions.

The draft, however, proposes halting substantive action on the deal's implementation, raising suspicion among the E3. These nations accuse Iran of delay tactics in negotiations, wary of its capacity to enrich uranium close to weapon-grade. As assurances from IAEA remain ambiguous, the ongoing drama underscores the high stakes in global nuclear diplomacy, with Iran adamantly denying aspirations for atomic weapons.