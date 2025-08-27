Left Menu

Incessant Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Trains Cancelled

Continuous rain in Jammu and Kashmir has caused river levels to rise, leading to flooding and travel disruptions. Pathankot uses a local satsang as an evacuation center, while landslides and flash floods halt train services. Residents are advised to stay indoors amidst severe thunderstorms.

27-08-2025
Heavy waterlogging caused by continuous rains (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Heavy rains continue to batter Jammu and Kashmir, significantly swelling several rivers and streams, particularly in Punjab's Pathankot, causing widespread waterlogging. Authorities have converted the Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises into an evacuation center, ensuring adequate food provisions are in place for affected residents.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Hardeep Singh confirmed the rising water levels in Pathankot due to persistent rains in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the importance of the evacuation center, stating, "We will relocate people there, assuring arrangements for their sustenance." Coordination with Jammu and Kashmir officials to monitor water levels is ongoing.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert for Jammu and surrounding areas, with severe convection captured by Jammu DWR imagery early Wednesday. Intense weather, including potential hailstorms, threatens various regions, while moderate convection triggers lighter downpours in others. Authorities urge the public to remain indoors, steers clear of low-lying zones, and adhere to safety guidelines.

As torrential rains and landslides disrupt transport in Jammu and Kashmir, officials report the cancellation of 18 train services. Soil erosion and flash floods along the Chakki River forced the suspension of services between Pathankot Cantt and Kandrori, while routes between Jammu Tawi and Katra, as well as Jammu Tawi and Bari Brahman, face closures. Trains are short-terminated or originated as necessary.

Passengers at Jammu Tawi express frustration as their travel plans falter. A passenger remarked on halted trains and closed roads due to safety measures. Another highlighted landslides exacerbating the already critical situation. A third voiced concerns over pending confirmations as adverse weather swells waterways and damages bridges across Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

