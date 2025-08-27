Left Menu

Kazakhstan Eyes Resumption of Oil Transit via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline

Kazakhstan is in talks to restart oil transit through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, affected by tainted Azerbaijani oil issues. The disruption, involving organic chloride contamination, caused significant delays and price impacts. Kazakhstan seeks to maintain European oil supplies despite geopolitical tensions and aims to minimize reliance on Russian routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:04 IST
Kazakhstan Eyes Resumption of Oil Transit via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kazakhstan is negotiating to resume oil transit through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, as confirmed by the country's energy ministry. The pipeline has faced disruption due to contaminated Azerbaijani oil, according to reports from TASS, the Russian state news agency.

This marks the first acknowledgment by Kazakhstan of issues affecting BTC oil exports since industry sources indicated suspended supplies due to organic chloride contamination in August. The contamination had already pushed price differentials to a four-year low, delaying loadings.

Despite the suspension, Azeri BTC loadings remained below planned levels in July. Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov stated that talks with KazMunaiGas are ongoing to restart the route, highlighting Kazakhstan's effort to diversify exports and reduce dependency on Russian paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine

 Russia
2
IndiGo Airlines Expands Connections with New Delhi-Itanagar Flight

IndiGo Airlines Expands Connections with New Delhi-Itanagar Flight

 India
3
Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

 India
4
Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025