SAEL Industries Powers Up: Major Solar Project Launched in Rajasthan
SAEL Industries has launched its first significant solar power project in Jalore, Rajasthan, with a capacity of 298 MW. The initiative supports renewable energy targets and comes with a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement at Rs 2.61 per kWh. SAEL is expanding its presence in India's solar energy sector.
- Country:
- India
SAEL Industries, a key player in the renewable energy sector, has successfully commissioned its first large-scale solar power project in Rajasthan, boasting a capacity of 298 MW in direct current.
The project, located in the extensive 1,000-acre site in Jalore district, has been executed ahead of its Scheduled Commercial Operation Date. This milestone reflects the company's commitment to advancing the supply of clean energy in India.
SAEL secured a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd. at a competitive electricity tariff of Rs 2.61 per kWh. With its substantial portfolio, SAEL is set to significantly impact India's solar energy landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gautam Solar's Ratings Surge: Powering Ahead in Renewable Energy
Avinash Rao Takes Helm at Mahindra Susten: Leading the Charge in Renewable Energy
Premier Energies Powers Ahead: New 1.2 GW Solar Cell Line Revolutionizes Renewable Energy
Mahindra Susten Appoints Avinash Rao as CEO, Eyes Renewable Energy Expansion