Empowering the Marginalised: BJP's Call to Action on Mukti Diwas

In a significant announcement, BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman declared that the Morcha will hold events nationwide on August 31 to commemorate Mukti Diwas. The date marks the historic abolition of the Criminal Tribes Act in 1952, which had unfairly targeted Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic communities under British rule.

Laxman highlighted the long-standing marginalization of these communities and criticized past governments for mere lip service while acknowledging the BJP's substantial initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Key developments include the establishment of the Idate Commission in 2015 and the formation of the Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Welfare & Development Board, alongside the launch of the SEED Scheme, benefiting thousands in education, health, and livelihood sectors.

During a recent parliamentary session, Laxman advocated for a separate Census column and a permanent National Commission to ensure these communities are appropriately recognized. He emphasized their developmental delay compared to SCs, STs, and other OBCs, with only six states currently issuing certificates through a cumbersome process. Laxman called on party workers to engage these communities on Mukti Diwas, reinforcing the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' as the BJP continues its efforts to integrate them into the mainstream.