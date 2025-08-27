Left Menu

Power Up! West Bengal Gears Up for Record Durga Puja Electricity Demand

West Bengal anticipates record electricity demand for the Durga Puja festival. With peak load estimated at 12,050 MW, a significant rise from last year, the state prepares to meet the demand with 79,414 personnel, mobile vans, and a central Puja Control Room. Temporary connections have also surged notably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal is gearing up for an unprecedented electricity demand during the upcoming Durga Puja festival, as Power Minister Aroop Biswas announced preparations at a high-level meeting.

A projected peak load of 12,050 MW is anticipated, a notable increase from last year's 9,912 MW, signaling a more than 21 percent rise.

To address this surge, around 79,414 personnel and nearly 3,700 mobile vans will be on duty, with a central Puja Control Room operating 24/7 for rapid response to electricity issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

