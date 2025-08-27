Power Up! West Bengal Gears Up for Record Durga Puja Electricity Demand
West Bengal anticipates record electricity demand for the Durga Puja festival. With peak load estimated at 12,050 MW, a significant rise from last year, the state prepares to meet the demand with 79,414 personnel, mobile vans, and a central Puja Control Room. Temporary connections have also surged notably.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:54 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal is gearing up for an unprecedented electricity demand during the upcoming Durga Puja festival, as Power Minister Aroop Biswas announced preparations at a high-level meeting.
A projected peak load of 12,050 MW is anticipated, a notable increase from last year's 9,912 MW, signaling a more than 21 percent rise.
To address this surge, around 79,414 personnel and nearly 3,700 mobile vans will be on duty, with a central Puja Control Room operating 24/7 for rapid response to electricity issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement