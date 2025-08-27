Power Up! West Bengal Gears Up for Record Durga Puja Electricity Demand

West Bengal is gearing up for an unprecedented electricity demand during the upcoming Durga Puja festival, as Power Minister Aroop Biswas announced preparations at a high-level meeting.

A projected peak load of 12,050 MW is anticipated, a notable increase from last year's 9,912 MW, signaling a more than 21 percent rise.

To address this surge, around 79,414 personnel and nearly 3,700 mobile vans will be on duty, with a central Puja Control Room operating 24/7 for rapid response to electricity issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)