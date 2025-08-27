Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Grand Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration in Bhopal

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his Bhopal residence. With ceremonial fervor, he welcomed Lord Ganesha and urged citizens to support local products. The ten-day festival, highlighting the deity's significance in overcoming life’s hurdles, is celebrated across India with vibrant processions and community gatherings.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes Lord Ganesha at his residence. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan embraced the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday by welcoming Lord Ganesha to his residence 'Mama Ka Ghar' in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Accompanied by his family, Chouhan visited a local market near Platinum Plaza, Atalpath, to purchase the idol of the revered deity, bringing it home amid joyful celebrations.

Addressing the nation, Chouhan extended his warm wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi, emphasizing Lord Ganesha's role in removing obstacles. He said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa is now arriving, and he removes all obstacles. My prayer is that Bappa may remove all obstacles from everyone's life and fill it with happiness." Chouhan also encouraged adopting 'Swadeshi', urging people to buy essential items made domestically to support the local economy.

Ganesh Chaturthi, widely celebrated as Vinayak Chavithi, honors Lord Ganesha, the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Spanning ten days from 'Chaturthi' to 'Anantha Chaturdashi', the festival is marked by prayerful devotion, elaborate decorations, and lively processions, drawing devotees from across India and beyond. Participants engage in traditional customs like bringing idols into homes, fasting, cooking delicacies, and attending temple gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

