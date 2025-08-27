Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Grand Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration in Bhopal

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan embraced the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday by welcoming Lord Ganesha to his residence 'Mama Ka Ghar' in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Accompanied by his family, Chouhan visited a local market near Platinum Plaza, Atalpath, to purchase the idol of the revered deity, bringing it home amid joyful celebrations.

Addressing the nation, Chouhan extended his warm wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi, emphasizing Lord Ganesha's role in removing obstacles. He said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa is now arriving, and he removes all obstacles. My prayer is that Bappa may remove all obstacles from everyone's life and fill it with happiness." Chouhan also encouraged adopting 'Swadeshi', urging people to buy essential items made domestically to support the local economy.

Ganesh Chaturthi, widely celebrated as Vinayak Chavithi, honors Lord Ganesha, the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Spanning ten days from 'Chaturthi' to 'Anantha Chaturdashi', the festival is marked by prayerful devotion, elaborate decorations, and lively processions, drawing devotees from across India and beyond. Participants engage in traditional customs like bringing idols into homes, fasting, cooking delicacies, and attending temple gatherings.

