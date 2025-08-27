RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Swadeshi and Self-Reliance at Centenary Lecture

At the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of self-reliance and indigenous products. He advocated for voluntary international trade, not succumbing to pressures.

Bhagwat criticized radicalism and consumerism, suggesting that the solution lies in 'Dharma,' promoting diversity and environmental respect. He proposed a five-point societal transformation plan.

Bhagwat underscored the RSS's goals of inclusive societal outreach, urging for expanded geographic reach and a mindset change beyond caste divisions. The RSS aims for a massive public engagement campaign during its centenary year.

