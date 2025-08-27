Left Menu

Devastating Monsoon Rains Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh faces severe challenges as monsoon rains disrupt road connectivity, power, and water supplies. With 310 deaths reported since June, the state is grappling with blocked roads and damaged utilities in Kullu, Mandi, and other districts. Restoration efforts continue amid persistent adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:14 IST
Rising water level of Beas River after heavy rainfall in Mandi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh is in the grip of a severe crisis as relentless monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across the state, severely disrupting essential services. The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reports that, as of Wednesday evening, critical infrastructure has been significantly affected, with 582 roads, including two major national highways, remaining blocked. Furthermore, 1,155 electricity distribution transformers have been left inoperable, and 346 water supply schemes are currently out of commission.

Since June 20, the region has witnessed a staggering death toll of 310, with 158 fatalities directly linked to the monsoon's wrath through landslides, flash floods, and house collapses. An additional 152 individuals have succumbed to road accidents, exacerbated by the treacherous weather conditions. Persistent heavy rainfall has hindered ongoing restoration efforts, with Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla emerging as the most severely affected districts. Kullu district alone reports 166 road blockages, including vital closures on NH-03 and NH-305.

Power supply disruptions are notably severe in Mandi, where 295 transformers have been impacted, and in Kullu, with 841 disruptions reported, affecting areas such as Lug Valley, Manikaran, and Larji. Kullu and Mandi districts are also among those hardest hit regarding water supply, leaving thousands without regular access to potable water. The SDMA warns that continued adverse weather could further disrupt public utilities and increase casualties. District authorities are prioritizing the restoration of essential services and have set up emergency shelters for those stranded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

