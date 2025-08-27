Jammu and Kashmir Grapple with Devastating Floods: Rescue Operations in Full Swing

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are tackling the aftermath of severe flooding triggered by relentless rains. Despite working through the night, challenges persist as the River Chenab exceeds danger levels, causing structural damage to key infrastructure such as the Tawi and Madhupur Bridges.

During a briefing in the national capital, the minister emphasized the coordinated efforts among the army, paramilitary, navy, and civil authorities. As schools and colleges close and residents are advised against non-essential movement, services like mobile, electricity, and water are gradually being restored. The India Meteorological Department highlights this as the worst flood in 99 years.

Minister Singh asserted that rescue operations have been robust, with authorities remaining on high alert. The divisional region continues to experience rain, with emphasis placed on restoring electricity, water, and mobile services. Despite challenges, including a deadly landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine, coordinated efforts are ongoing to aid affected communities.

