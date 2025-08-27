Revamping Union Station: Federal Takeover and Overhaul Plans

The U.S. Transportation Department is poised to reclaim management of Washington Union Station, asserting its intent to enhance the facility's condition and revenue stream. This decision follows a series of federal interventions in Washington, underlining the administration's commitment to placing federal oversight on significant local infrastructure.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized that the move is not a "power play" but a strategic effort to revamp Union Station. The facility currently suffers from maintenance backlogs, crime issues, and homelessness. With billions pending in necessary improvements, federal management aims to address these pressing concerns effectively.

Amidst these developments, the department plans to renegotiate its cooperative agreement with the non-profit Union Station Redevelopment Corporation and Amtrak. As new high-speed Acela trains debut on the Northeast Corridor, the focus remains on infrastructure modernization and increased federal involvement in transit projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)