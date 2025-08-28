Left Menu

Stock Markets Rally Ahead of Nvidia's AI Report Amid Fed Drama

Major stock indices rose with Nvidia's upcoming AI report in focus. Fed Governor Lisa Cook plans to sue President Trump over threats of dismissal, risking Fed's independence. Dollar recovered as U.S. Treasury yields fell. Investors anticipate Nvidia's strong results for sustaining record stock gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 01:24 IST
Stock Markets Rally Ahead of Nvidia's AI Report Amid Fed Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major stock indexes witnessed an upswing on Wednesday as investors eagerly awaited Nvidia's quarterly results, seen as a pivotal moment for artificial intelligence-driven market trends. Nvidia, a key player in AI, has electrified markets with its performance, and its impending report is highly anticipated.

The session's gains came amid turbulence around the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence. President Trump's threats to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook prompted her legal team to announce intentions to sue. This political maneuvering has stirred anxiety among investors regarding the Fed's autonomy.

Despite these concerns, the dollar managed a recovery from its previous drop. U.S. Treasury yields, sensitive to interest rates, dipped, indicating potential interest rate cuts by the Fed, while the broader market closely monitored the tech giant Nvidia's performance, which continues to drive record equity index levels.

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Buenos Aires: Milei's Campaign Trail Under Attack

Chaos in Buenos Aires: Milei's Campaign Trail Under Attack

 Global
2
Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs

Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs

 Global
3
Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State

Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State

 United States
4
Federal Overhaul: Union Station's Revival Under Trump's Plan

Federal Overhaul: Union Station's Revival Under Trump's Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025