Kishtwar Fire Leaves Six Homes Damaged, Several Injured

A devastating fire erupted in Kishtwar on Wednesday, damaging six residential properties and injuring seven individuals, according to officials. Medical Superintendent Yudhveer Singh confirmed that the injured were transported to the District Hospital; four of those in critical condition were subsequently taken to Government Medical College Doda.

In a statement to ANI, Yudhveer Singh said, "Eight people injured in the fire incident were brought to District Hospital, Kishtwar. Of those, four critically injured have been transferred to Government Medical College Doda." The local MLA, Shagun Parihar, described the event as "unfortunate" and reassured that authorities had successfully controlled the blaze.

MLA Shagun Parihar further stated, "It is a very unfortunate incident that around six houses caught fire in Kishtwar. About seven people have been injured and have been admitted to the hospital. The fire has now been brought under control." Additional details regarding the incident are yet to be disclosed.