Man Wanted in Punjab Murder Arrested in Goa: Special Ops Successful

Vishnu Vishnoi, involved in a Punjab murder case, was arrested in Goa on August 26 by a 20-member special task force. The operation was meticulously executed under the guidance of senior police officials. Vishnoi was handed over to Punjab authorities, while six others were released for lack of evidence.

In a meticulously executed police operation, Vishnu Vishnoi, a 32-year-old wanted for alleged involvement in a murder case in Punjab, was arrested in Goa on August 26 by a special 20-member task force. Despite six others being detained with him, their lack of involvement led to their subsequent release.

The coordinated effort was led by a specialized team from the Mapusa subdivision, based on critical intelligence received from the Punjab Police. Vishnoi was located and apprehended while hiding in a hotel in Goa's Anjuna police jurisdiction, showcasing the efficacy of inter-state police collaboration.

Following directions from senior officials, including IPS officers Rahul Gupta and Smt Varsha Sharma, the operation concluded with Vishnoi being handed over to the Punjab Police. The successful arrest highlights the seamless execution and planning by officers Nikhil Palekar and Swapnil Naik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

