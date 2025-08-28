Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Demands Accountability Over Vaishno Devi Tragedy

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, has launched a scathing attack on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following a catastrophic landslide near the Vaishno Devi temple. Choudhary demanded an explanation from Sinha regarding the handling of warnings and the continuation of the pilgrimage, despite inclement weather forecasts.

Choudhary claims a criminal conspiracy may be at play in the disaster, which resulted in the deaths of 35 pilgrims and injuries to 20 others. He has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to establish a fact-finding committee to investigate the roles of LG Manoj Sinha and other officials in this tragedy.

The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is working to repatriate the bodies of the victims to their hometowns. Meanwhile, a red alert remains in place as rescue teams clear debris and attend to stranded devotees in the Katra region. The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, struck on Tuesday afternoon, causing chaos along the pilgrimage route.