Opposition in Uproar: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Faces Turmoil Amid Natural Disaster

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly experienced significant unrest on Thursday during the monsoon session's ninth day. Opposition legislators demanded the session be halted, enabling them to reach disaster-affected areas, especially in Chamba district. BJP lawmakers Hans Raj, Janak Raj, and D.S. Thakur called on the government to facilitate immediate transport, including helicopters if necessary, to allow them to visit their constituencies. They argued that Assembly activities should be paused to deploy efforts towards relief work.

The absence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu from the Assembly drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, who accused him of prioritizing political activities over aiding the state during one of its worst natural calamities. Heated discussions culminated in a temporary 15-minute adjournment of the session. Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, highlighted the dire situation in regions such as Chamba, Kullu-Manali, and Lahaul-Spiti, citing disruptions in road connectivity due to severe rain and landslides.

Thakur criticized CM Sukhu for attending political rallies outside the state when he should be spearheading relief operations. He also questioned the accuracy of the CM's statements regarding the situation. Approximately 3,200 individuals have been rescued so far, though communication barriers complicate data gathering. Pilgrims stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra further exacerbate the crisis, prompting calls for the disaster to be declared a national emergency. MLA Janak Raj assured that while no casualties have been confirmed, logistical challenges persist, urging that helicopters be used for rescue rather than political purposes. Legislators insisted on directing Assembly resources to the critical rescue mission, amidst concerns over government's slow relief response.

