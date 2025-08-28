COSCO Shipping Ports Navigates International Investment Challenges Amid U.S. Trade War

In the face of the ongoing U.S. trade war, COSCO Shipping Ports is grappling with significant challenges in its international investment ventures, revealed Managing Director Wu Yu at a Hong Kong earnings conference on Thursday.

Despite obstacles from the United States, the state-owned maritime giant remains committed to pursuing growth opportunities in emerging and regional markets. Wu highlighted a strategic focus on regions like Southeast Asia, South America, Africa, and the Middle East as the company shifts its gaze towards new acquisitions.

The volatile geopolitical climate combined with increasing regulatory scrutiny abroad compounds the company's struggles, including intense competition for prime port locations driving bidding prices upward. While rumors circulate about COSCO's potential involvement in CK Hutchison's port business sale, Wu opted to remain tight-lipped on the speculative investment.