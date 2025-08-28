Left Menu

Rethinking Corporate Disclosures: A Call for Clarity and Frequency Adjustment

A Sebi official highlighted issues with corporate disclosures at a recent conference, urging for clearer communication and questioning the need for quarterly updates. Rajesh Dangeti emphasized that disclosures should be frequent and easily understood by investors, while pondering a reduction in disclosure frequency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:49 IST
Rethinking Corporate Disclosures: A Call for Clarity and Frequency Adjustment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) official has raised concerns over the clarity of corporate disclosures, suggesting they often leave much to the imagination. Speaking in New Delhi, Rajesh Dangeti from Sebi questioned if the existing quarterly disclosure schedule is necessary, advocating for more transparent communication that investors can readily grasp.

At the 'Agile Governance: Fostering Transparency & Building Trust' conference organized by Ficci, Dangeti emphasized the importance of fair, frequent, and clear disclosures by companies. He underscored that while companies adhere to disclosure requirements in letter, the spirit of transparency might be lacking. This, he observed, could undermine shareholder protection, particularly for minority investors.

Dangeti also prompted the corporate sector to consider whether advancements in technology and efficient depository systems can justify reducing disclosure frequencies. With many companies adapting to technological changes, he suggested re-evaluating the necessity of issuing certain disclosures quarterly, urging a rethinking of current practices to enhance clarity and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

 Global
2
High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

 Global
3
Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025