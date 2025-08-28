Left Menu

India and Bhutan Forge Agricultural Alliance

India and Bhutan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors. This agreement aims to strengthen collaboration across various domains including agricultural research, livestock health, and post-harvest management, reflecting the shared commitment to food security and sustainable farming practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:18 IST
India and Bhutan Forge Agricultural Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Bhutan have taken a significant step towards bolstering bilateral relations in the agriculture sector by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement covers a range of areas including agricultural research, livestock health, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The MoU was signed in Thimpu by Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and Bhutan's Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock, Thinley Namgyel. It serves as a framework for collaborative efforts aimed at food security and sustainable farming.

The inauguration of the Joint Technical Working Group (JTWG) further cemented this partnership, with both countries discussing immediate priorities and setting the stage for future meetings to explore additional opportunities for cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious $1.2 Billion Immigration Detention Contract Raises Questions About Small Business Involvement

Mysterious $1.2 Billion Immigration Detention Contract Raises Questions Abou...

 United States
2
Viraj Madappa's Resilient Return to the Greens

Viraj Madappa's Resilient Return to the Greens

 Indonesia
3
RSS doesn't believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines: Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS doesn't believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines: Chief...

 India
4
U.S. Health Shake-Up: Leadership Changes Amid Vaccine Policy Overhaul

U.S. Health Shake-Up: Leadership Changes Amid Vaccine Policy Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025