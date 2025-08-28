India and Bhutan Forge Agricultural Alliance

India and Bhutan have taken a significant step towards bolstering bilateral relations in the agriculture sector by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement covers a range of areas including agricultural research, livestock health, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The MoU was signed in Thimpu by Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and Bhutan's Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock, Thinley Namgyel. It serves as a framework for collaborative efforts aimed at food security and sustainable farming.

The inauguration of the Joint Technical Working Group (JTWG) further cemented this partnership, with both countries discussing immediate priorities and setting the stage for future meetings to explore additional opportunities for cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)