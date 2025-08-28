Left Menu

Uttarkashi's Race Against Time: Restoring Yamuna's Flow and Connectivity

Uttarkashi district administration intensifies efforts to mitigate water flow issues caused by a temporary lake near Syanachatti due to Yamuna River blockage. Uttarakhand CM Dhami promises prompt support and connectivity restoration, ensuring quick drainage and aid for disaster-affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:24 IST
Work underway to increase water flow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, efforts surge in Uttarkashi as the district administration works diligently to enhance water flow at the temporary lake ailing from the Yamuna river's partial obstruction. The lake emerged from debris accumulation at Gadgad Gadera, near Syanachatti, prompting immediate intervention.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's proactive stance is evident with his recent inspection of the site, instructing to clear the silt and widen the lake's outlet. During his visit, CM Dhami assured locals of comprehensive assistance, directing a swift assessment of damages to expedite recovery for the affected community.

Moreover, the Chief Minister stressed the urgency of reinstating connectivity by visiting the Kupda Kunshala bridge. Plans for appointing a construction agency and creating an alternative path are underway, aiming to swiftly reopen the Yamunotri route for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

