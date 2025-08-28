Left Menu

BSE to Launch Pre-Open Trading for Equity Derivatives from December 2025

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) plans to introduce a pre-open trading session for index and stock futures in the equity derivatives segment starting December 8, 2025. This initiative aligns with SEBI's directives to enhance trading convenience and improve risk monitoring in equity derivatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced plans to initiate a pre-open trading session for index and stock futures in its equity derivatives segment beginning December 8, 2025. This development follows guidelines from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) aimed at enhancing trading convenience and strengthening risk monitoring measures.

The proposed pre-open session in the equity derivatives category will adopt the same message structures and field definitions as those currently used in the equity segment. According to a statement from the BSE, there will be no modifications to the ETI API or market data broadcast streams to accommodate this new functionality.

Currently, the pre-open trading session is available in the equity cash segment from 9:00 am to 9:15 am on both the BSE and NSE. The exchange indicated that further details and modalities regarding the implementation of the pre-open session in equity derivatives will be communicated through a separate circular. Additionally, changes will be available for testing in a simulated environment starting October 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

