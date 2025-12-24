Sebi Revamps BSDA Framework: Simplifying Investor Compliance

In a move to streamline investment processes, Sebi has decided to exclude Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) bonds and delisted securities from the valuation threshold to determine Basic Services Demat Account (BSDA) eligibility.

This decision follows feedback from market participants, aiming to simplify compliance for investors and depository participants (DPs). The regulator has also mandated that DPs review and convert eligible accounts into BSDAs every quarter by default.

The changes, effective from March 31, 2026, are designed to make the BSDA facility more accessible. The basic service demat account was introduced by Sebi in 2012 to reduce demat charges for small investors.

