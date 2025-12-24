Left Menu

NHAI’s Raajmarg InvIT Gets SEBI Approval, Boosting Highway Monetisation

Prior to SEBI’s approval, NHAI established Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. (RIIMPL) as the Investment Manager for RIIT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:38 IST
NHAI’s Raajmarg InvIT Gets SEBI Approval, Boosting Highway Monetisation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost to its asset monetization programme, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) to operate as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT).

The newly approved Public InvIT marks a significant step toward unlocking the monetization potential of National Highway assets while offering a high-quality, long-term investment platform aimed at domestic and retail investors. The initiative is expected to broaden public participation in India’s rapidly expanding National Highway development programme.

RIIT: A Collaborative Venture for Infrastructure Growth

Prior to SEBI’s approval, NHAI established Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. (RIIMPL) as the Investment Manager for RIIT. RIIMPL is a collaborative entity formed with equity participation from leading Indian banks and financial institutions, including:

  • State Bank of India

  • Punjab National Bank

  • NaBFID

  • Axis Bank

  • Bajaj Finserv Ventures Ltd.

  • HDFC Bank

  • ICICI Bank

  • IDBI Bank

  • IndusInd Bank

  • Yes Bank

Shri N.R.V.V.M.K. Rajendra Kumar, Member (Finance) of NHAI, will serve as the Managing Director and CEO (Additional Charge) of RIIMPL.

A Major Push for Public Participation

Welcoming SEBI’s approval, NHAI Chairman Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav said the RIIT milestone would significantly expand public participation in India’s highway infrastructure development. He highlighted that RIIMPL’s leadership team consists of highly experienced professionals positioned to deliver long-term value for investors.

He added that the Public InvIT aligns with NHAI's asset monetization objectives and will help further strengthen the country’s National Highway network by attracting broader investment participation.

Driving India’s Infrastructure Future

RIIT is expected to play a pivotal role in accelerating the development of a world-class highway network by enabling domestic retail investors to directly contribute to national infrastructure creation. The InvIT structure will offer investors stable returns backed by operational highway assets, supporting both economic growth and financial inclusion.

The approval marks another milestone in India’s efforts to diversify infrastructure funding sources, enhance investor confidence, and create transparent, regulated avenues for long-term investment.

 

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025