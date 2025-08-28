Bardhaman Agro Expands Horizons with New Investments

Bardhaman Agro Products, a leading rice manufacturer from West Bengal, announced plans to explore African markets while ramping up domestic production. The company revealed its intention to invest Rs 200-250 crore over the next five years to double its current capacity.

The company's flagship brands, Bosumati and Rose, recently marked a technological milestone with the opening of a fully automated 1,00,000 sq ft factory in Burdwan. Built with an investment of Rs 45 crore, this new facility will produce 30,000 quintals of rice monthly and offer employment to over 100 individuals.

Despite Bangladesh opening its doors to rice imports, Bardhaman Agro has not yet tapped into this market. However, the company has its sights set on broader horizons, aiming for a Rs 1,500 crore turnover by 2030, while exports already contribute Rs 100 crore to its Rs 700 crore revenue, according to Managing Director Rabiul Haque.

