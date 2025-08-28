Tragedy Strikes Karma Puja as Teenagers Swept Away by Damodar River

A tragedy unfolded in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district when a group of five teenage girls were swept away by strong currents while bathing in the Damodar river during Karma Puja rituals. The incident, which took place around 9 am, led to the rescue of three girls by local fishermen.

According to Sudamdih Police Station in-charge Rahul Kumar Singh, the search continues for Sandhya Kumari, who remains missing. The body of Rumani Kumari was recovered and declared dead upon arrival at a local health centre.

The community is reeling as search operations proceed, highlighting the dangers of the river currents. This incident raises serious concerns about safety during traditional rituals.