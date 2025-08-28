Tragedy Strikes Karma Puja as Teenagers Swept Away by Damodar River
A tragic incident occurred in Dhanbad district, Jharkhand, where strong currents in the Damodar river swept away five girls. One girl drowned, another is missing, but three were rescued during their Karma Puja ritual. Police and local fishermen are involved in the ongoing search operation.
- Country:
- India
A tragedy unfolded in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district when a group of five teenage girls were swept away by strong currents while bathing in the Damodar river during Karma Puja rituals. The incident, which took place around 9 am, led to the rescue of three girls by local fishermen.
According to Sudamdih Police Station in-charge Rahul Kumar Singh, the search continues for Sandhya Kumari, who remains missing. The body of Rumani Kumari was recovered and declared dead upon arrival at a local health centre.
The community is reeling as search operations proceed, highlighting the dangers of the river currents. This incident raises serious concerns about safety during traditional rituals.