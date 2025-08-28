US Skips UN Human Rights Review, Sparking Global Concerns

The United States has announced its decision to abstain from partaking in the United Nations' Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of its human rights record, according to official sources. This move has prompted concerns from human rights advocates who see it as a detrimental step back in Washington's commitments to global justice and human rights issues.

The UPR process requires all 193 member nations to submit a report every 4.5 to 5 years, which is then reviewed by fellow member states. These reviews result in non-binding recommendations. A U.S. State Department official confirmed that the U.S. would not submit its report in November, aligning with an executive order by President Donald Trump. The order critiques the UN Human Rights Council for failing to address significant human rights violations.

Critics, including Michael Posner of N.Y.U. and Ravina Shamdasani of the OHCHR, have expressed regret and concern over the U.S. abstaining from the review process. The decision is viewed as a signal of diminishing U.S. engagement in global human rights advocacy, potentially encouraging other nations with less favorable human rights records to avoid international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)