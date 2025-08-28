Left Menu

US Skips UN Human Rights Review, Sparking Global Concerns

The United States has chosen not to participate in the United Nations' Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of its human rights record, a mechanism attended by all 193 UN member states. This decision follows an executive order by President Trump, leading to criticism from human rights advocates and concerns about weakening global human rights efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:34 IST
US Skips UN Human Rights Review, Sparking Global Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has announced its decision to abstain from partaking in the United Nations' Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of its human rights record, according to official sources. This move has prompted concerns from human rights advocates who see it as a detrimental step back in Washington's commitments to global justice and human rights issues.

The UPR process requires all 193 member nations to submit a report every 4.5 to 5 years, which is then reviewed by fellow member states. These reviews result in non-binding recommendations. A U.S. State Department official confirmed that the U.S. would not submit its report in November, aligning with an executive order by President Donald Trump. The order critiques the UN Human Rights Council for failing to address significant human rights violations.

Critics, including Michael Posner of N.Y.U. and Ravina Shamdasani of the OHCHR, have expressed regret and concern over the U.S. abstaining from the review process. The decision is viewed as a signal of diminishing U.S. engagement in global human rights advocacy, potentially encouraging other nations with less favorable human rights records to avoid international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diploma in Pharmacy: The Key to Pharmacist Roles in Uttarakhand

Diploma in Pharmacy: The Key to Pharmacist Roles in Uttarakhand

 India
2
Rajasthan Police Confiscate Illicit Assets in Landmark Operation

Rajasthan Police Confiscate Illicit Assets in Landmark Operation

 India
3
Mamata Banerjee Takes on Election Commission and BJP in Fierce Rally

Mamata Banerjee Takes on Election Commission and BJP in Fierce Rally

 India
4
France's Battle Against Lumpy Skin Disease: A Successful Vaccination Campaign

France's Battle Against Lumpy Skin Disease: A Successful Vaccination Campaig...

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025