Chile's Strategic Moves in Lithium Ventures

In a significant push for Chile's lithium industry, Economy Minister Alvaro Garcia is confident that a crucial partnership between Codelco and SQM will be secured before the current administration concludes in 2026. This prospective collaboration stands as a key objective amid pressure from potential successors who may reconsider the deal.

The joint venture, poised to grant Codelco majority control over SQM's lithium production in the Atacama region, encountered delays amid complex regulatory approvals. Nevertheless, optimism prevails with expectations of Chinese regulatory approval by October.

Furthermore, Garcia emphasizes imminent legal reforms to fast-track permitting processes, essential for sustaining investment momentum in the sector. Despite some legislative setbacks, progress on sector permits promises to accelerate project developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)