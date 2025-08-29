Relief Efforts Intensify in Telangana as Army Rescues Stranded Residents

Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar engaged in a telephonic discussion with Telangana's Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy regarding the ongoing relief operations in flood-ravaged regions of the state. The Union Minister assured the deployment of an Army helicopter in Narmal to intensify relief and rescue efforts, according to an official statement.

He pledged complete support from the central government and mentioned that additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on standby for immediate deployment if required. The helicopters are actively conducting extensive rescue missions to aid those stranded in the flooded zones.

On Thursday, amidst relentless rainfall, the Army successfully rescued several individuals trapped near the Upper Manair Project in Narmala village, Rajanna Sircilla district. With the help of military helicopters from Hakimpet, the stranded were safely evacuated. This project, an essential irrigation landmark, is situated on the Manair River.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party leader K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) directed party officials to enhance relief operations, as communicated by the BRS public relations officer. criticism surfaced when BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused CM Revanth Reddy of inattentiveness during this flood crisis, likening him to Nero. Reddy has faced backlash for reviewing non-urgent projects while the state battles severe flooding.

Dubbaak MLA Kotta Prabhakar Reddy personally inspected severely affected areas, advising caution to local farmers and fishermen until conditions stabilize. The region has seen roads and ponds overflowing, disrupting daily activities. The situation remains dire, with ongoing efforts to mitigate the devastating impact. (ANI)