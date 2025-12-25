Left Menu

No attacks on minorities under NDA govt: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday claimed that the NDA-led Centre is governing without any religious bias, while ''minority Hindus were facing attacks'' in neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons here, he said the world is recognising the safety of minorities in India with the NDA government at the helm.

Religious animosities occurred during the Congress regime, he alleged.

Emphasising that ''Majlis-mukt' (AIMIM-free) 'Bhagynagar' (Hyderabad) is BJP's primary objective, he expressed confidence that his party would bag the Mayor post in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls likely to be held after the term of the present GHMC elected body ends in February, 2026.

He warned that people would teach a lesson if the ruling Congress contested the GHMC elections in alliance with the AIMIM. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party extended support to Congress in the recent by-election to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.

He alleged that Rohingyas, who are receiving housing facilities in Hyderabad, are being utilised as a vote bank without national security consideration.

He also alleged that ''two-three state ministers are amassing thousands of crores'' exploiting the legal loopholes.

Claiming that ruling Congress MLAs are in ''despair'', he said such legislators are holding internal meetings and expressing their dissidence. Such MLAs may revolt, he claimed.

According to him, the family of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao ''destroyed'' Telangana.

However, Kumar found fault with the ''language used by CM Revanth Reddy'' against KCR at a public meeting on Wednesday.

