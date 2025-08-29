IndiGo Secures DGCA Nod to Extend Partnership with Turkish Airlines

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sanctioned an extension of IndiGo's existing agreement with Turkish Airlines, the airline confirmed on Friday, subject to regulatory approval. This extension, valid for six months until February 28, 2026, provides stability amid volatile international dynamics.

The current extension was initially set to end on August 31. IndiGo acknowledged in a statement, emphasizing that the extended wet lease agreement will help ameliorate losses in the Indian aviation sector brought about by geopolitical restrictions. This decision aims to ensure a seamless connection to Istanbul and beyond, particularly valuable during peak travel seasons for Indian travelers.

IndiGo's official statement appreciated the authorities for their favorable response to the extension request. The company's CEO emphasized that this development aligns with their compliance with existing regulations and provides more time to address customer needs. Previously, the DGCA had granted a final three-month extension, valid until August 2025, which was crucial for maintaining commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)