Tensions Mount: US Tariffs on India Stir Controversy Amid Accusations Over Russian Oil

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang claims the US is exerting pressure on India through a 50% tariff on imports, urging support for 'vocal for local.' Meanwhile, White House advisor Peter Navarro accuses India of financing Russian warfare via oil trade, despite omitting China's significant role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:11 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has voiced concern over the United States' decision to implement a 50% tariff on Indian imports, describing it as an attempt to intimidate India. Emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'vocal for local' initiative, Tamang reinforced India's resilience against external pressures, speaking after his visit to Odisha's Jagannath Temple.

Concurrently, Peter Navarro, a Senior Counselor at the White House known for advocating the tariffs, accused India of benefitting from Russian oil sales. Navarro contended that the new tariffs counteract India's alleged profiteering from discounted Russian crude, claiming it inadvertently supports Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Navarro highlighted the mechanics of the issue, contrasting American consumer purchases of Indian goods with India's tactics to block U.S. exports. While the allegations spotlight India's imports of Russian oil rising dramatically post-Ukraine invasion, China, a larger buyer of Russian oil, was not addressed in Navarro's critique.

(With inputs from agencies.)

