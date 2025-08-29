Mixed Asian Markets Await Key US Inflation Data Amid Tech Stock Gains

Asian shares offered a mixed picture on Friday as investors focused on a crucial US inflation report. Gains in technology stocks had lifted Wall Street to yet another record high, but US futures and oil prices slipped amid uncertainties.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 dropped by 0.2% to 42,744.80 after a slew of data showed Japan's factory output slumped in July due to higher tariffs impacting exports to the US. Inflation slowed to 2.6% year-on-year, while the jobless rate fell slightly.

Financial performance was variable elsewhere; Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed by 0.7%, and the Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.2%. Meanwhile, technology stocks like Cambricon Technologies experienced fluctuations, indicating trading risks. US economic data paints a mixed picture, with potential rate cuts on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)