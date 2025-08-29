Mixed Asian Markets Await Key US Inflation Data Amid Tech Stock Gains
Asian shares displayed mixed performance with investors focusing on a crucial US inflation report. Gains in technology stocks lifted Wall Street to another record high, while US futures and oil prices dipped. In Japan, mixed data affects growth predictions, agitating markets across Asia.
- Country:
- Philippines
Asian shares offered a mixed picture on Friday as investors focused on a crucial US inflation report. Gains in technology stocks had lifted Wall Street to yet another record high, but US futures and oil prices slipped amid uncertainties.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 dropped by 0.2% to 42,744.80 after a slew of data showed Japan's factory output slumped in July due to higher tariffs impacting exports to the US. Inflation slowed to 2.6% year-on-year, while the jobless rate fell slightly.
Financial performance was variable elsewhere; Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed by 0.7%, and the Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.2%. Meanwhile, technology stocks like Cambricon Technologies experienced fluctuations, indicating trading risks. US economic data paints a mixed picture, with potential rate cuts on the horizon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pema Khandu Thanks Modi for Boosting Arunachal Culture in Japan
India and Japan: Navigating the Future of Technology and Economy Together
India and Japan can make a significant contribution to development of Global South, especially Africa: PM Modi in Tokyo.
India and Japan will together shape Asian Century for stability, growth and prosperity: PM Modi in Tokyo.
India is the springboard for Japanese business to Global South: PM Modi at India-Japan Economic Forum.