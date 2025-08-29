North Korea has reported its fastest annual economic growth in eight years, with a significant 3.7% increase in 2024, driven by strengthened economic ties with Russia. This marks a notable recovery from a 3.1% rise in 2023 and a 0.2% decline in 2022, according to South Korea's central bank estimates released this Friday.

The growth is attributed to substantial developments in manufacturing, construction, and mining, bolstered by both national policies and external cooperation with Russia. The heavy chemical sector experienced record growth, soaring 10.7%, primarily due to increased production of metal products exported for weaponry to Russia, as highlighted by a Bank of Korea official.

Despite challenges, such as a 2.6% fall in trade volume, exports rose by 10.8%, thanks to the shipment of goods like wigs and watches. North Korea's nominal gross national income per capita remains significantly lower than South Korea's, but the BOK relies on various sources to estimate economic activity in the secretive state.

