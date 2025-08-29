Left Menu

India's Forex Fluctuations: A Billion-Dollar Shift

India's foreign exchange reserves fell by USD 4.386 billion to USD 690.72 billion for the week ending August 22, after an increase of USD 1.488 billion in the previous week. Key components like foreign currency assets and gold faced reductions, highlighting volatility in reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:26 IST
India's Forex Fluctuations: A Billion-Dollar Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India revealed a substantial drop in the nation's forex reserves, which decreased by USD 4.386 billion in a week. As of August 22, India's reserves stand at USD 690.72 billion.

This downturn follows a previous week's rise, during which the reserves had jumped by USD 1.488 billion. The significant contributors to this decline include a USD 3.652 billion decrease in foreign currency assets, now totaling USD 582.251 billion.

Furthermore, the gold reserves also saw a reduction, shedding USD 665 million to settle at USD 85.003 billion. Other components such as Special Drawing Rights and India's reserves at the IMF experienced minor decreases of USD 46 million and USD 23 million, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Brews Over Tribal Leader's Encounter Death in Jharkhand

Controversy Brews Over Tribal Leader's Encounter Death in Jharkhand

 India
2
India's Economic Growth Outpaces Challenges with Domestic Demand Surge

India's Economic Growth Outpaces Challenges with Domestic Demand Surge

 India
3
Not seeking Maratha quota by reducing OBC reservation; government pitting two communities against each other: Manoj Jarange.

Not seeking Maratha quota by reducing OBC reservation; government pitting tw...

 India
4
Cunning Con: 'Bol Bachchan' Gang Nabbed for Duping Elderly Woman

Cunning Con: 'Bol Bachchan' Gang Nabbed for Duping Elderly Woman

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025