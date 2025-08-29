Left Menu

Russia Boosts Fertilizer Exports to India by 20%

Russia has increased its fertiliser exports to India by 20 percent, reaching 2.5 million tonnes and raising its stake in India's total imports to 33 percent. This growth is primarily due to phosphorus-containing fertilisers. Russia remains a key exporter of NPK-fertilisers to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:42 IST
Russia Boosts Fertilizer Exports to India by 20%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has significantly increased its fertiliser exports to India, raising its share in the nation's total imports of the resource to a record 33 percent, according to a Russian industry representative.

The increase, amounting to a 0.4 million tonne rise or 20 percent, pushed Russia's fertiliser exports to India to 2.5 million tonnes for the first half of 2025. This means that for every three tonnes of fertiliser imported by India, one is sourced from Russia, details Andrey Guryev, head of the Russian Fertilizer Producers Association, as reported by TASS.

The surge is largely attributed to a rise in phosphorus-containing fertilisers. Following Western sanctions, India emerged as a prominent destination for Russian fertilisers, says Guryev. By surpassing set goals, Russian producers met Indian farmers' demands by supplying 1.5 million tonnes between December 2024 and February 2025 alone.

TRENDING

1
Varanasi on Edge: Rising Waters Challenge Daily Life

Varanasi on Edge: Rising Waters Challenge Daily Life

 India
2
Twists and Turns: The Dharmasthala Disappearance Dilemma

Twists and Turns: The Dharmasthala Disappearance Dilemma

 India
3
Israel's Strategic Strike on Houthi Leaders Sparks Tensions

Israel's Strategic Strike on Houthi Leaders Sparks Tensions

 Global
4
Ukraine Seeks Stronger Security Commitments in Tense Talks

Ukraine Seeks Stronger Security Commitments in Tense Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025