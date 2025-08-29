Russia Boosts Fertilizer Exports to India by 20%

Russia has significantly increased its fertiliser exports to India, raising its share in the nation's total imports of the resource to a record 33 percent, according to a Russian industry representative.

The increase, amounting to a 0.4 million tonne rise or 20 percent, pushed Russia's fertiliser exports to India to 2.5 million tonnes for the first half of 2025. This means that for every three tonnes of fertiliser imported by India, one is sourced from Russia, details Andrey Guryev, head of the Russian Fertilizer Producers Association, as reported by TASS.

The surge is largely attributed to a rise in phosphorus-containing fertilisers. Following Western sanctions, India emerged as a prominent destination for Russian fertilisers, says Guryev. By surpassing set goals, Russian producers met Indian farmers' demands by supplying 1.5 million tonnes between December 2024 and February 2025 alone.