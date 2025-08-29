Left Menu

RBI Slaps Penalty on Bandhan Bank for Compliance Lapses

The Reserve Bank of India fined Bandhan Bank Rs 44.7 lakh due to deficiencies in statutory and regulatory compliance. The RBI's supervisory inspections revealed violations, including improper commission payments and undocumented data interventions. The penalty does not question any transactions' validity.

The Reserve Bank of India has levied a Rs 44.7 lakh fine on Bandhan Bank, citing lapses in statutory and regulatory compliance. The penalty followed a supervisory evaluation focusing on the bank's financial position as of March 31, 2024.

The RBI's investigation uncovered that Bandhan Bank failed to adhere to its directives, which included paying remuneration in commission form to certain employees and performing unrecorded manual data manipulations. These findings led to a notice demanding the bank justify its non-compliance.

Despite the fine, the RBI clarified that the penalty solely addresses compliance issues and doesn't reflect on the legitimacy of any agreements between the bank and its customers.

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

