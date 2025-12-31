Left Menu

Fire Fiasco: Unauthorized Goa Nightclub Blazes Faulted for Major Lapses

A destructive fire killed 25 at a Goa nightclub that was built illegally on a salt pan. The 'Birch by Romeo Lane' establishment faced operational lapses without a valid trade license. A magisterial inquiry exposed various official collusions and forgery, leading to arrests and suspensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire that claimed the lives of 25 individuals at a Goa nightclub has uncovered severe regulatory lapses, according to a recently released magisterial inquiry report. The 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub operated without a valid trade license and was illegally built on a salt pan, violating local and coastal regulations.

The report highlighted that despite numerous complaints, there was a blatant lack of action from the village panchayat, underlining potential collusion with the nightclub's owners. Inadequate fire safety measures and procedural violations such as forged documents exacerbated the tragic outcome, prompting critical reviews of regulatory compliance.

The incident has led to the arrest of eight individuals, including multiple government officials, in connection with negligence and forgery charges. Further investigations continue under several clauses of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita due to unauthorized fireworks and lack of safety protocols at the establishment.

