Gujarat's Cooperative Revolution: GUJCOMASOL Sets National Benchmark

During the 64th Annual General Meeting of the Gujarat State Co-operative Marketing Federation Ltd. (GUJCOMASOL), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underscored the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive development vision on the cooperative sector. Crediting this vision, Patel noted the historical creation of the Ministry of Cooperation, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to fulfill the 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' motto. Patel praised Gujarat's cooperatives for exemplifying a national model of cooperative success.

The Chief Minister portrayed GUJCOMASOL as a pioneering entity ensuring essential supplies like fertilisers and seeds reach farmers efficiently and affordably. Patel lauded the federation for evolving into a single-window solution for farmers, contributing significantly to the Prime Minister's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Through processing and global branding of local produce, GUJCOMASOL exemplifies 'Vocal for Local' and 'Local for Global' principles, revitalizing the cooperative sector.

Over the past decade, eight lakh cooperatives across diverse sectors have thrived under PM Modi's leadership, with Shah's major reforms further fortifying the sector. Highlighting progress, Patel mentioned the computerisation of institutions and linking 1,500 APMCs to the e-National Agriculture Market, reinforcing confidence in the sector's future role in achieving 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' GUJCOMASOL Chairman Dileep Sanghani praised government steps leading to dividends and profits while announcing plans for processing units in every district. The event was attended by key political figures and cooperative leaders, showcasing GUJCOMASOL's achievements.

